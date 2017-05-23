Unusual driving behaviour

A Scarborough man had a rough start to his long weekend after allegedly making a poor choice.

Bracebridge OPP officers received a complaint from a member of the public about the driving behaviour of another motorist on Highway 11 North, just after 11 p.m. Friday. The vehicle eventually ended up on Winhara Road and after some what police called concerning movements, drove off the road into the ditch.

Police arrested Shawn Gavin, 40, with impaired operation of a motor vehicle and possession of a Schedule II substance.

He was given an immediate 90-day licence suspension, a June 6 court date and had his vehicle impounded for seven days.