Thorogood returning to Casino Rama

George Thorogood holds Casino Rama in high regard.

The casino was the first place in Canada to put up a picture of Thorogood and his long-time band, The Destroyers, up on the wall leading into the theatre, alongside the bevy of legends who have performed at Rama over the past 20 years.

"They put it up there, right next to people like Don Rickles, BB King; the biggies. All the big stars play there and it's quite flattering to be locked in with that talent," he said in an interview last week, in advance of his June 1 show. "What it says to me about Casino Rama is that although they have gambling there, they do not gamble with the entertainment."

Thorogood is more than 40 years into a career that has seen he and the band establish themselves as rock and roll workhorses. Since 1977, not a year has gone without the band hitting the road to play anywhere and everywhere, including two trips to Casino Rama, in 2013 and 2015.

Most of those years have seen tours without an album to promote. That speaks to the kind of musician Thorogood has striven to be.

"When we started, I had a vision... I wanted to establish an act that was an act like BB King, or Ray Charles, or Elvin Bishop, someone like that. They don't need a record to tour; they tour on reputation, they tour on their name," he explained. "I would go see somebody play regardless of if they had a new record out. I would go see James Brown because he was James Brown."

In 1975, he continued, that was the focus. He wasn't concerned with having a career in 40 years; he would have been amazed to still be alive 40 years later. But he wanted to be sure he and the band always put out quality music and had the live chops to be booked by promoters without fear of getting a sub-par performance.

What's somewhat different about Thorogood's upcoming show at Casino Rama is that he does have a new record coming out later in the summer. He's just not going to play any of it.

"I've been strictly rock and roll since I was 17 years old," he said, listing off Steppenwolf, Bo Diddly and early Rolling Stones records as primary rock influences. So don't expect that to change when he takes the stage anytime soon.

But the acoustic would sneak its way into the occasional Destroyers record. It's front and centre on Party of One, the first completely solo effort of Thorogood's career. With minimal overdubs, it's a tribute to musicians who shaped and influenced Thorogood throughout his career.

The album, he said, is something he should have put out ages ago, perhaps even at the beginning of his career. Put out the acoustic record, then get a band to play the songs, then plug in for the rest of your time.

But plans can change with the simple strumming of a guitar. Something clicked when Thorogood and Jeff Simon took the stage for the first time. Thorogood compared it to a baseball player hitting his first home run: if you hit one, you think you can hit another.

"To this day, I'm blown away that I can play the electric guitar," Thorogood said. "The first gig we ever did, I owned an electric guitar for like two days. We had a gig and everybody went bananas when we played."

George Thorogood and the Destroyers play Casino Rama June 1. Tickets are available at ticketmaster.ca.

