Public input sought on bridge

RAMARA TOWNSHIP -- A nearly 90-year-old structure could meet a wrecking ball next year.

A public information centre is being held Wednesday night at Knox Presbyterian Church in Gamebridge to present a study to address the deterioration of the Gamebridge Bridge.

The bridge was built in 1930 by the Department of Public Highways of Ontario, the forerunner to today's Ministry of Transportation, as the road through Gamebridge originally carried Highway 12 traffic between Beaverton and Brechin.

That was the case until 1961, when the Highway 12 Gamebridge bypass was opened. The route was signed as Highway 12B until 1967 when it was downloaded to what was then Ontario County, the upper-tier of government for the townships of Mara and Thorah, the border for which ran through the middle of the bridge.

Mara was transferred to Simcoe County, along with Rama Township, when Ontario County was dissolved and the Regional Municipality of Durham was formed in 1974. Since then, the county and the region have both had an equal stake in the bridge. Today, it forms the border between Ramara and Brock townships, as well as the county and the region.

That's one of the reasons it's in the shape it's in.

"Through the years, because of the ownership transfer and kinds of other reasons, the bridge was not really looked after, as it should have been," said Didi Shatil, and engineer with the Region of Durham and project manager on the file. "Now, it's in a really deteriorating state."

The bridge is still safe to drive on, Shatil stressed. The structure is checked every three months to ensure it is up to standard.

"However, it is aging and we have to do something," she added.

The bridge was built in a bowstring arch style, as were many of the bridges on Ontario's first highways. However, research done by the region indicates the Gamebridge bridge was the last bowstring arch built by the province.

Once a bridge is older than 40 years, a public consultation is required for changes to the structure. Those changes could range from major rehabilitation to replacement.

"Part of the process... is to do the public consultation as well as look at the alternatives," Shatil explained. "We will present our recommended alternative at the meeting. It's a preliminary recommendation."

The recommendation was arrived at through an assessment of a number of costs, including life-cycle costs, environmental and social economic impacts.

The public information centre is open from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the church, located mere steps from the bridge in question. After the meeting, the documents presented will be available online at durham.ca/CDEAP for the public to review. There will also be an opportunity to leave comments at that website.

The money for the project has already been allocated through budget planning. Shatil is hopeful to have a recommendation approved by later in 2017 for detailed designed to be completed.

Construction on the bridge is slated for 2018.

