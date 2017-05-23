Picture perfect

PATRICK BALES/THE PACKET & TIMES Mississaga Street East in Orillia was shut down for most of Sunday so photographer Peter Stranks could shoot a picture for the upcoming Somniatis: Stained Glass Interpreted show in June. The artists at the two-day show were tasked with finding inspiration from the stained glass windows at St. Paul's Centre in Orillia. Subjects were asked to mill about the street, avoiding eye contact with the Christ-like figure literally shouldering the burden of a wooden cross.