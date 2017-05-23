Performer celebrates the North

In 2017 we have witnessed some incredibly Canadian celebrations.

It has not been merely fireworks and barbecues but, rather, an outpouring of the creativity and new ideas that are increasingly acknowledging our country's past and defining our future.

In Orillia we have a collective imagination and dedication to the arts, the historical significance of our area and the well-being of those around us. So it may be no surprise that in this 150th year we are seeing a variety of opportunities to connect with our community in new ways.

One such event is taking place on May 25 at St. Paul's Centre. David Newland will be presenting The Northwest Passage in Story and Song. If the name sounds familiar, Newland has been a multi-year performer as well as host of the Mariposa Folk Festival and has also performed for a sold-out crowd at Swanmore Hall in Orillia last spring. The upcoming show is presented in association with The Mariposa Folk Foundation.

For the past few years, Newland has spent summers performing, hosting and driving zodiacs for Adventure Canada and this has had an influence on his art. "Experiencing the Arctic landscape, Arctic light, travel by sea, the wildlife, and especially getting to know the Inuit people is an unbelievable privilege, and I feel like I need to share it," says Newland. "It's become a bit of a mission."

In fulfilling that mission, Newland is taking his five-piece band Uncharted Waters to venues across the country to share The Northwest Passage in Story and Song. "Along the way I've learned the stories of Franklin and others who made their names exploring the Arctic but I've also met many Inuit, whose homeland is the Arctic," says Newland. "I have learned a bit about climate change, culture change, resource extraction and other issues (and) these themes began to emerge in songs."

Once Newland had about a dozen songs he began sharing the stories, pictures and music through performance and audiences have responded enthusiastically. As connected as we are today, there is an intrigue that remains for the Arctic. This may be because many of us have not adventured there or because of how distant life in the Arctic may seem from our own in southern Ontario. Regardless of our unfamiliarity, Newland is passing along his own lived experiences of the North the way many have before him, through stories and song. It will be an entertaining and interesting account to say the least.

"It's a little old-fashioned but I believe stories are sacred," says Newland. "All art has magical properties and stories have the power to bind us together in a way that is meaningful, especially when the stories are about us, or about something that we hold dear, like the North. They speak to our common humanity."

With this in mind, the experience will undoubtedly be a powerful one for audience members and a way to connect with one of the farthest stretches of Canada.

Referencing the multimedia approach to the show, Newland says, "(We) weave all that together. It's actually quite simple but the combination of words, pictures and music seems to really move people."

Newland has been performing for about 30 years all over Canada and is looking forward to coming back to Orillia. With this unique show, it is safe to say that the Orillia audience is looking forward to The Northwest Passage in Story and Song as well. The show begins at 7:30 p.m. on May 25 at St. Paul's Centre and tickets are $20, also available at Alleycats Music. For more information, visit davidnewland.com or get tickets online at nwporillia.eventbrite.com.

