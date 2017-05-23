OSMH celebrates 100 years of nursing

A special group that's helped bring thousands of sick area residents back to health celebrates their centennial next week.

The Nurses Alumnae of Orillia Soldiers' Memorial Hospital (OSMH) holds its 100th-anniversary celebrations to recognize the group's contributions to the city through the years.

"This is a time to get together and reminisce," said alumnae president Sylvia Cole.

Cole said she expects close to 125 former nurses to attend a dinner Friday evening at the Best Western Plus Mariposa Inn and Conference Centre as well as a tea and tour event scheduled for Saturday from 1 to 3:30 p.m. at the hospital, which is open to the public.

The alumnae were all graduates of the Orillia School of Nursing, which was established in 1910 with an aim to 'give a thorough and scientific course of instruction and practice to young women interested in the profession of nursing.'

By 1954, there were approximately 14 women from across the province graduating each year from the nursing school's three-year diploma program.

Cole, who became a student in 1956 and graduated in 1959, worked at OSMH for 34 years before retiring in 1993.

She said there was a huge sense of camaraderie among the would-be nurses with the second- and third-year students mentoring the newcomers and everyone living in the same residence.

"We were from the old-type nursing schools where you went in as a student and became the property of the hospital," Cole said. "There were very stringent rules of what you could and couldn't do."

Throughout its 64-year history, the school enjoyed an excellent reputation and was an integral part of the hospital.

"The student nurses in those days staffed the hospital," Cole said, noting students were also sent to other hospitals to learn specialties, including three-month training exercises at Toronto's Sick Kids' Hospital to get practical paediatric experience.

By 1974, when the Georgian College Orillia campus nursing program absorbed the school, more than 700 nurses had graduated and moved into the workforce. Students from the college's nursing program still get their practical experience at OSMH.

