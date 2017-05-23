OPP busy on long weekend

Orillia OPP had lots of drivers on the sides of area roads during the long weekend.

Throughout the weekend officers from the Orillia OPP detachment issued 105 provincial offences notices while responding to calls for service and being a proactive presence in the community they serve, a news release stated.

Those notices included 52 speeding tickets, nine seat belt infractions, two distracted and two careless driving charges, seven tickets for failure to move to another lane for an emergency vehicle and 40 other tickets which include documents, moving violations, liquor licence act or other provincial offences.

Two drivers were also pulled off the road, suspected of impaired driving.

Friday night at approximately 11:40 p.m. Orillia OPP members arrested a 38-year-old woman after a traffic stop.

Sylvia Taylor, of Etobicoke, was arrested and charged driving while impaired and driving with more than 80mg of alcohol in blood.

Sunday morning at 2:30 a.m. officers conducted an investigation on an alleged impaired driver. Orillia's Paul Goerk, 39, was charged with drive while ability impaired and refuse to provide breath sample.

Both drivers were released with June 6 court dates.