TINY TWP. - A golf cart was stolen while partially covered by a tarp when parked at the side of a Coutnac Crescent residence sometime between 3 p.m. May 12 and 5 p.m. May 19.

Missing is a white 2001 Yamaha, say Southern Georgian Bay OPP.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call police at 1-888-310-1122 or 705-526-3761 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.