They can be as small as the head of a pin, or the period at the end of this sentence.

As Canada becomes more aware of the dangers of Ixodes scapularis, formerly known as deer ticks, it’s becoming vitally important to perform a tick check on your body, clothes and dog after a healthy tromp through the woods.

For the past two years, people have submitted an average of 140 ticks to the Simcoe Muskoka District Health Unit for verification to determine if they were of the blacklegged tick species that carries Lyme disease or if they were of a less harmful garden variety.

“We encourage people who’ve been bitten to go to their physician, who will send the tick into us,” said Lori Holmes, the program co-ordinator of health hazards and vector-borne diseases at the health unit.

Holmes’s office will send the tick to the laboratory at Public Health Ontario, and if it’s determined to be a black-legged tick, they will forward it to the Public Health Agency of Canada’s National Microbiology Laboratory in Winnipeg.

Of the Simcoe County ticks that were dissected and found to carry the Lyme bacteria B. burgdorferi in 2015-16, only four were found to contain the disease.

Yet across Canada, the rate of Lyme disease has crept up from 144 recorded cases in 2009, to 841 cases in 2016 from coast to coast.

In Ontario, known areas of blacklegged ticks spreading Lyme disease are Point Pelee National Park, Rondeau and Turkey Point provincial parks, Long Point peninsula, including the provincial park and national wildlife area, in Wainfleet bog near Welland, at Prince Edward Point and parts of the Thousand Islands National Park.

In December 2014, the Federal Framework on Lyme Disease Act was approved in Parliament with a mandate to create a national protocol for Lyme disease. It’s expected to be released in the coming weeks.

In the interim, the health unit and local veterinarians are urging people to check themselves and their pets after a nature hike.

Dr. Trish O’Sullivan of O’Sullivan Animal Hospital said she’s seen more than 200 ticks attached to dogs during the last few years.

“We see a lot,” O’Sullivan said Tuesday afternoon. “The first one I saw this year was on Jan. 1. I worked New Year’s Day and we had days that were 16 degrees Celsius in December and up to 12 C in January. So we’re now seeing it all year.”

O’Sullivan said a customer brought in a dog from the Peterborough area that had been diagnosed with arthritis, because it had a stiff gait, yet the dog was only four years old.

The dog had been prescribed painkillers for arthritis, but once a blood test determined it had Lyme disease, the dog was given a treatment of the antibiotic Doxycycline to fix the Lyme bacterial infection attacking his system, O’Sullivan said.

There are flea and tick prevention medications for dogs, and as of May 15, there’s a medication for cats, too.

However, the medication is too toxic for humans, she said.

As the national reporting and investigating into the disease continues, the provinces and municipalities are doing their part to build new Lyme disease and blacklegged tick informational databases.

The health unit will begin its first tick-dragging surveillance program this year, said Holmes.

Sites that have been recorded as areas with past tick activity will be inspected by investigators dragging fabric through grass and shrubs in wooded areas throughout the spring and fall, she said.

“Overall, the information obtained from tick dragging will be extremely valuable,” Holmes said. “It will allow us to better understand potential blacklegged tick populations across Simcoe Muskoka, allow us to better educate the public regarding the risks of encountering blacklegged ticks and also the risk of Lyme disease,” Holmes said.

Similar to the ticks that are routinely submitted to the health unit offices, blacklegged ticks found during its dragging collection will be sent to the National Microbiology Laboratory for bacterial testing.

CBrowne@postmedia.com

Twitter.com/cherylbrowne1

Checking for ticks:

• Check under the arms, in and around the ears, inside belly button, the back of the knees, in and around the hairline, between the legs and around the waist.

• To kill ticks, place your clothes in the clothes dryer for an hour.

• Ticks should be pulled out with tweezers as soon spotted.

• Bring the tick to your family doctor who can send it to the health unit.