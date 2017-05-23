LETTER: Thank you, Orillia

On behalf of the Hillcrest Lodge Board and its residents, we would once again like to thank the citizens of Orillia for their generosity over the past May long weekend at our Tag Day event.

We thank the volunteers from the Champlain Seniors Club, and the many other volunteers including our board of directors who participated.

Every once in a while we need help from our friends, and we found out through your support that we have many friends in this community.

There is such a need for affordable housing in Orillia and the surrounding area. The response that we received over the past few years has led us to begin the project of adding more affordable housing to the area.

On June 17, Hillcrest Lodge at 86 Cedar Street will be hosting a yard sale. Donations will be gratefully received. It will be a great event and we thank you for your support.

Cam Davidson

President

Hillcrest Lodge board of directors