LETTER: Apples to oranges

Re: "Misinformed grievances," letter to the editor, May 11

The Packet & Times has published a number of letters in the last while on the pros and cons of government payments to First Nations.

Mr. Switzer, who promotes more assistance to First Nations, disagreed with a previous letter by J. McCleary who is on the opposite side of the issue. However, without getting deeply in the difficulties First Nation's people face, Switzer's letter may leave the wrong impression.

He implies that First Nation's people receive a lower grade health service than other Canadians. The information I found is that First Nations have greater government funding for health than other people in remote communities.

An other point Switzer makes is that the government subsidizes the oil industry to the tune of $30 billion while the First Nation's receive about $10 billion. While these numbers may be correct, they do not mean much as the first payment subsidizes all Canadians as we all use oil products, while the $10 billion payment benefits only about 5% of the total population in the first instance. Secondary benefits from this payment due the First Nation's accrue to all Canadians so the money may be well spent but the two numbers cannot be simply compared.

Konrad Brenner

Ramara