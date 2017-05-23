Gentle demeanour launches acting career

It takes a certain amount of poise and calmness to be in the spotlight.

Oro-Medonte’s four-legged stage star, Sebastian, knows exactly how to do it.

The Welsh pony recently took centre stage for Cinderella, a musical performed at the Mississauga Living Arts Centre, followed by the role of the Wells Fargo wagon for Music Man, a performance put on at Georgian Bay District Secondary School in Midland.

“He would start his march and come in through the gymnasium, as they sang to us in spotlight,” said Erin Amos, owner of Top of the Hill Farm in Warminster, Sebastian’s home. “Then the kids would come down and pull their instruments out of the wagon and we would be let go.

“The first day, it was a public performance, and there were kids screaming and reaching out to touch him, but it didn’t spook him,” she said.

Lovingly known as Sebi or more formally known as Prince Charming (his competition name), the pony has won several first-place and grand champion ribbons during his show career.

At the farm, and owing to his calm and cool nature, he helps give beginner-level riding lessons to young kids.

“We’ve had him for 10 years, and I noticed very early on he was very unlike other horses,” said Amos.

“I could do unusual things with him. The first thing I did was brought him into our house. And he was OK with it.”

Years ago, a co-op student from Orillia’s Park Street Collegiate Institute was able to take Sebi to school as part of a presentation, cementing his ability to be in situations and surroundings that would usually spook other horses, said Amos.

“He handled it very well,” she said. “He was phenomenal indoors.”

Sebi’s calm demeanour has also given him a chance to be on the news and even inside retirement homes and schools for people with exceptional needs, Amos added.

“I didn’t train him,” said she, trying to explain why Sebi is exceptional. “It’s just his nature. He really is just kind. He is a very caring and inquisitive animal. He’s curious and wants to touch new things. I think he’s just very intelligent.”

Sebi’s favourite time of the year, she said, is summer camp, when lots of students come out to the farm for lessons.

“He loves summer camp, because kids will bring him treats all day long,” said Amos, adding that aside from his mixed-grain diet, Sebi has a special affinity for chewy candy and dill pickle-flavoured chips.

For the kids, she said, it’s a chance to be outdoors and indulge in a healthy activity.

“It’s an incredible connection and the bond these kids develop with the animal is amazing,” said Amos. “It keeps them focused and keeps them grounded.”

As well, she said, spending time grooming and looking after the horses teaches kids responsibility.

For a visit with Sebi, Amos can contacted at 705-826-3895.

mshahid@postmedia.com

twitter.com/chromartblog