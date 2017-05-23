Art and nature come together

The world's greatest artists often worked in plein air; a concept area residents can now experience thanks to an innovative program.

Called Conserving Creativity, the initiative revolves around a partnership between the Orillia Museum of Art & History (OMAH) and the Couchiching Conservancy as part of this year's Ontario150 celebrations.

The sessions run from May to October and will see art instructors and outdoor educators welcome people to various sites to explore nature and create a small take-home art project.

The program kicks off next Sunday with participants able to to make and paint wooden birdhouses at Grant's Woods.

The following month, participants will create clay animals June 24 at Carthew Bay in Oro-Medonte with future workshops in various mediums slated for Scout Valley, Washago and the East Coulson Swamp before returning to Grant's Woods for the final session centring around printmaking Oct. 22.

The museum has another initiative running this summer that allows participants to learn the techniques of plein-air painting while surrounded by the landscapes that inspired Elizabeth Wyn Wood, Stephen Leacock, Gordon Lightfoot and Arthur Shilling.

Inspired by the museum's Spirit of Mariposa exhibition, the four-session offering runs from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. June 7, 14, 21 and 28.

Registration is $120 plus tax for OMAH members and $135 plus tax for non-members.

For more information, visit orilliamuseum.org/events.