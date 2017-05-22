Republic Live hopes some displaced festival goers can find their WayHome.

Thursday afternoon, the concert promoter offered anyone who had purchased a ticket to the much-maligned FYRE Festival in the Bahamas a free pass to the 2017 WayHome Music and Arts Festival, happening July 28 to 30 at Burl's Creek Event Grounds in Oro-Medonte.

"At WayHome we cannot promise swimming adventures with pigs or fancy yachts, but we can help to fill a void and provide an experience to those who were unable to have the time of their life at FYRE," a post on the WayHome website stated.

Later Thursday, after the Pemberton Music Festival filed for bankruptcy and cancelled its 2017 program without offering refunds to ticket holders, WayHome tweeted, "anything worth doing once is worth doing twice," extending the FYRE Festival ticket exchange to those now shut out of Pemberton Fest.

Those who had tickets to both festivals can email ticketing@republiclive.com before June 30 with their unique confirmed festival ticket to exchange for a general-admission WayHome ticket.

Full details are at wayhome.com. A tweet Friday afternoon asked for patience as response to the offers has been "overwhelming."

Crossover acts between Pemberton and WayHome include Marshmello, Tegan and Sara, and Pup.