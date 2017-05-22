Truth in advertising

Today we will be discussing the very slim possibility that ad agencies, on rare occasions, may tell fibs.

Now we all know TV commercials are the straight goods, that is a well-known fact. For example if the commercial you are currently watching says a finger of Anusol will ease an annoying itch where you sit, then that is exactly what it will do. There is no reason for you to get out the bathtub loofah or go outside and grab the barbecue wire brush. Likewise, a Cialis pill when taken an hour before a concert will allow you and your missus (or friend with benefits) to come late to the opera and arrive just as the tenor, who we have to assume didn't have any Cialis (either that or the soprano doesn't like him) glares at you as you climb over the less romantic patrons who got there on time. This, by the way, never happens when the loving couple have aisle seats.

Similarly, if your TV says that bears use Charmin Ultra toilet paper then that's what they do, although you must remember that should they run out, they won't hesitate to use a passing nature lover. So if you are planning to go for a tramp in the woods, wear old clothes.

Everyday we watch dozens of commercials knowing full well every claim they make is true. Only a brainless ass would ever question them and one brainless ass is going to do it now. There is a Visa commercial currently running that stretches the truth just a tad, well a bit more than a tad, maybe several tads and then some. I'm sure you have watched it since it was on several times whenever a hockey game was on TV and a good place it is to run such an ad. If you buy beer at the Air Canada Centre you will need a Visa card and maybe a few ounces of pure gold.

A lovely lady is watching as her husband, obviously a ham-fisted excuse for an oaf if there ever was one, has just stumbled and flattened a table set up for an outdoor party, the very table she has worked on since dawn to make it just right for her guests, who we realize must be the cream of society since she is wearing a dress. The rapidly crashing table is, or rather was, festooned with all kinds of goodies and ready for her guests who will likely be arriving at the front door, half-blasted and starving if they are like our friends. In one swell foop her bone-headed beloved has destroyed her culinary and decorating masterpiece.

What does this ideal wife do? Does she fly into a snit? Does she tear him limb from limb, ram his head through the fence as any normal woman would and boot his clumsy bum all the way to Alberta and back again? Does she mutter a stream of obscenities that would shame a big-money golfer who just missed a two-foot putt? Nay, she does not. She smiles sweetly, reaches for her Visa credit card and orders a raft of pizzas as any caring hostess would do.

Why do I find that hard to believe? Granted, I have never single-handedly destroyed one of Mary's table-settings moments before our friends, the usual suspects, pull up in the driveway half-blasted and starving. But for some reason I can't picture her calmly dialling for pizza -- dialling 911 and mopping the floor with me possibly, but smiling sweetly... I don't think so.

The TV lady, I suspect, is either seriously demented or has just polished off a mickey of gin and is reaching for the quart she has squirrelled away for emergencies and this is no doubt one of them. More than likely she is smiling sweetly not because she knows her Visa card, like Mighty Mouse, will save the day but because she remembers the phone number of her cousin Vito, the mob hitman, from Detroit.

Jim Foster is a columnist for the Packet & Times. He can be contacted at fosterjames@rogers.com.