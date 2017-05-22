Runners gearing up for nationals

A pair of local runners have qualified for the National Senior Games next month in Birmingham, Alabama. Tim Payne and his wife, Nancy Konyu, will be participating alongside 14,000 other athletes from all over the globe who will be going for gold in 20 different sports.

"The National Senior Games occur every two years for athletes 50 and older," said Payne. "Unlike any other masters-level athletics, you have to qualify the year before at a state championship to compete at nationals."

Payne, 67, and Konyu, who will turn 62 in June, did just that last summer when they travelled to Cortland, N.Y. to compete in the Empire State Senior Games, where they punched their tickets to the big event in Alabama. Payne will run in the 800- and 1,500-metre track events in addition to the five-kilometre road race; Konyu will test her mettle in the 5- and 10-kilometre road races.

"To me, it's fun to go to an event like this and compete, but also to watch the team sports," said Konyu, who hopes to see some basketball and volleyball action while in Alabama. "They are playing because they want to, because they love the sport ---- it's not about money. It's all quite competitive, but everyone encourages one another to do their best. It's a great environment."

That environment and the opportunity to compete against their peers is what motivates them. "I first did the National Senior Games in 2001," said Payne, who has brought home a pair of bronze medals over the years. "In 2015, we went to Minneapolis and I finished eighth in the 1,500 and squeaked into the awards, so that was nice."

While both would love to return home with medals, the Oro-Medonte couple say it's not just about fast times, results and medals.

"In the seven years since I turned 60, I've lost about three minutes in my 5K time. It's just the natural aging effect," said Payne, a retired teacher who concedes that with age, goals need to be constantly reset. "You can't be too hard on yourself. There are ebbs and flows and it's cyclical. You have some good performances and then some down ones. That's just the reality."

Konyu admits she is always curious about where she'll end up against her age-group running mates, but says it's more about her times than winning medals. "I'm happy if I can complete my 5K in under 30 minutes and the 10K in under 60 minutes," she said. "And so far, I am able to do that."

That sentiment brought a smile to Payne's face. "I'm happiest when I'm training well and can compete when I want to. My motto is: Live to run another day. More than ever, I remind myself if I'm having a bad training day or poor race, that I'm so fortunate to be able to do this."

Payne began his love affair with running while in elementary school. He has played virtually every sport over the years - he continues to play hockey twice a week and has become an avid pickleball player and has also started salsa dancing - but running is his passion.

Such is his devotion to the sport that he has groomed and marked the Oro-Medonte rail trail near his home for training purposes. He runs rain or shine and travels to Base Borden in the winter months to run on their 200-metre track. He can't imagine not running and recently discovered through careful research that he has competed in 1,260 races over his long career.

"I hope to always run because it's so beneficial to all other activities," he said. "I thoroughly enjoy having Nancy to do this with me. It's great to be able to do this together and to plan vacations around events like this one in Alabama."

Not surprisingly, the pair met at a Toronto running club in 1980. They have been running together ever since. While Konyu admits she likely would not compete in as many events if Payne did not enjoy it so much, she shares his love of the discipline.

"Running itself it just so freeing," said Konyu, a long-time administrative assistant at OPP General Headquarters. "I love the simplicity of it. We don't wear headphones or Fitbits ... I love to be able to hear the birds. It feels very free and it makes me feel strong. I hope to be able to do it for a long, long time."

david.dawson@sunmedia.ca

Twitter.com/davedawson67