OK Friday returns for third season

PATRICK BALES/THE PACKET & TIMES A sure sign summer is right around the corner was found Friday in Oro-Medonte, as the OK Friday Farmers' Market returned for its third season. The market takes place each week at Burl's Creek Event Grounds, utilizing the restored barn and a portion of the grounds, giving local farmers and artisans a place to hawk their goods, particularly to travelers heading up Highway 11 to cottage country. The market is also fun for kids, as Lochlyn Delong showed, while she coloured out in the sunshine.