Cottage crawl

PATRICK BALES/THE PACKET & TIMES It was a river of brake lights on Highway 11 southbound Monday afternoon. By 2 p.m., traffic on Highway 11 began to slow down by Line 7 of Oro-Medonte, costing motorists who were travelling through Barrie on Highway 400 as much as an extra 30 minutes on the road. The crawl was the product of the summer's first long weekend, which wrapped up on Victoria Day.