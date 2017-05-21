U2 honoured the memory of Chris Cornell at their California concert on Saturday by dedicating their addiction track Running To Stand Still to the tragic Soundgarden frontman.

Cornell took his own life after performing with Soundgarden in Detroit on Wednesday night, and his rock peers have been offering up their tributes ever since.

Megadeth frontman Dave Mustaine saluted Chris with a cover of the Soundgarden classic Outshined during a gig in Japan on Thursday night, and on Friday, artists including Bush’s Gavin Rossdale and Stone Sour’s Corey Taylor and Christian Martucci remembered the late singer during sets at Ohio’s Rock on the Range -- the festival Soundgarden had been due to headline.

Now Irish stars U2 added their live tributes to Cornell, after having Soundgarden’s Black Hole Sun track blasted out of the speakers at the Rose Bowl in Pasadena, Calif., at the start of their show for fans to sing along to.

Later on in the concert, frontman Bono took a moment to remember his fellow rocker as a “lion” with a “beautiful, sweet soul”, before extending his condolences to Cornell’s “lioness”, his widow Vicky, and his children.

U2 then launched into an emotional rendition of Running to Stand Still, their ballad about the struggles of addiction.

Cornell’s death was ruled a suicide by hanging, and Vicky subsequently suggested his prescription medication may have caused the mood swing which led him to commit suicide.

The singer, 52, was a recovering alcohol and drug addict.