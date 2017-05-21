Orillia's Big Read chooses Birds Art Life

The Big Read is going to the birds this summer.

The 11th annual reading event hosted by the Orillia Public Library has chosen Birds Art Life by Kyo Maclear as its selection for 2017. Copies will be available for check-out when the library re-opens after the long weekend Tuesday.

It is the first time a memoir as been chosen, said Sarah Csekey, one of the organizers for The Big Read and director of youth and children's services at the library. But it isn't a typical memoir, she warned. It's more the story of one woman's year, and the collection of people and events she encounters.

“Kind of a midlife crisis book in a way,” Csekey explained. “It's a great summer read, because it's got a lot of depth to it. But she's very concise with her words. She says a lot with very simple messages.”

Library staff were engrossed by Maclear's narrative, and they feel readers in the city will feel the same way. Csekey admitted it's hard to find that one book that will appeal to regular readers and those who aren't picking up a book as often. The library has run the gauntlet in the past decade when it comes to genres and literary styles.

“We fell under a bit of a spell as we were reading it,” she said. “For us, we were immediately drawn to it. We fell into the rhythm of the book... because she does have an ebb and flow to her life that is really engaging. And I think that applies to most people who have ever lived.”

It also helps, Csekey added, that the book deals frequently with bird watching, a vibrant community in its own right in Orillia. The library will use Facebook to post bird lists for people to watch out for in the area.

She's confident this will be the biggest year for The Big Read.

“Most of us have purchased a personal copy after reading the library copy,” Csekey said. “It's one of those sleeper hits that is gaining momentum and we think it's not just here. We think this book is going to shoot into the stratosphere this year.”

Maclear is best known as a children's author, which ties in well for the youth component to The Big Read. Area youth will have a chance to read one of Maclear's children's books during the summer months, the first time the library has been able to have both sides of the program looking at the same author.

The library has purchased approximately 50 copies of the book from Manticore Books, available on two-week loan, thanks in part to sponsorship from the Friends of the Libary. The “community reading bonanza” usually has about 500 people take part each year.

Maclear has been booked for The Big Read wrap-up, to be held in October.

