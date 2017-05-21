Orillia Comic-Con draws in huge crowd

When it was first announced, Orillia Comic-Con was slated to take place at the Geneva Event Centre. A few months ago, as more and more venders signed on, a decision was made to move the inaugural event to Barnfield Point.

By 1 p.m., the curling club was packed. With thousands of people through the doors in the convention's first hours, organizers might have been better off to book one of the city's hockey rinks.

Dr. Comics owner Carmine De Santo, who decided to bring a comic convention to Orillia, was at the entrance way where tickets were being taken, trying to catch his breath, while soaking in the madness that surrounded him.

“I am so overwhelmed,” he said. “I am so happy for the City of Orillia. It's unbelievable.”

When plans were being hatched a year ago, De Santo expected “a group of comic fans and toy fans getting together in one day,” he explained. But the idea exploded, as the convention housed comic collectors, artists and creators and memorabilia from famous movies and television shows.

One of the key attractions of the event was the line of classic cars from famous films, such as the Batmobile from the 1989 Batman movie and the Deloran from Back to the Future. The Deloran might not be able to travel in time, but owner Ken Kapalowski from Burlington has taken it to conventions and events all throughout Ontario, Quebec and the northeastern United States. In the process, he's raised money for the Michael J. Fox Foundation.

“I built the car because I fell in love with the movie,” said Kapalowski, who as an eight-year-old and told his mother then that he would one day own a Deloran. “But then, my wife introduced me to doing fundraising with the car. I thought that was a good idea.... It makes you look like less of a crazy person if you have a Deloran time machine in your garage if you're doing something good with it.”

The day also brought out the cosplayers.

Cosplay, created from the words costume and play, is a kind of performance art where people dress up as their favourite characters from movies, graphic novels and even the world of professional wrestling. What could look like an over-the-top Halloween costume to some is serious business to those who don the masks and outfits of their favourite characters.

“It's just what I do,” said Dan Johnson, 20, from Barrie, dressed as an ODST from the Halo video game series. “I love making stuff.... It satisfies me. I love coming here and getting pictures with people.”

He was brought to the convention by Elizabeth Morrison of Coldwater, one of many dressed as Harley Quinn, a Batman villian. Her cosplay took inspiration from the interpretation of Harley Quinn from the Academy Award winning film Suicide Squad. Coming to a comic con was a item on the 19-year-old's bucket list.

What she shared with Tasha Smith, a Barrie native who also dressed as Harley Quinn - but took more inspiration from the comics - was a love for the character and a love of dressing up.

“Cosplay is just a way to express yourself,” the self-described huge nerd said. “People love seeing their characters from their favourite comic books come to life.”

Comic conventions also give up-and-coming graphic novelists a chance to share their creations with a wider audience. Merk was one such artist, hailing from Thunder Bay. He and some friends run a comic podcast and were invited by a listener from Orillia to take part in the action.

Conventions, he said, are the prime way he spreads the word about his own art.

“This is primarily how I do it, going to these,” he said. “I'm in my own hometown, which is kind of isolated and in the middle of nowhere. It's got it's own cool base and a very supportive art scene, but you can only do so much. Unless people are able to see and are able to talk to somebody – they walk by and you hand them a book – you're never going to go beyond that.”

It was due time for an event like Orillia Comic-Con to come to Simcoe County, in the eyes of those on the floor at Barnfield Point. Many, like Orillia's Elicia Nemisz, took the opportunity to bring the entire family out for the afternoon. However, the avid Doctor Who fan would be the first to tell you she was having even more fun than her kids at the comic-con.

The comic convention was “long overdue,” she said. “I'm already excited for next year.”

While De Santo still has a lot to take in from this year, he too already has next year on his mind.

“It's already confirmed,” he said. “Two days and triple the size.”

