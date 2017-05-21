From his darkest hour, being held facedown and handcuffed as his friend was dying, till now, when police tell him he's a hero, Ross Guy still has turbulence in his heart to sort out.

For another person, perhaps the honour of receiving an award for bravery would be a welcoming, heady, experience. But Guy would trade it in a second to have his friend back.

Dressed in a ball cap and work clothes, Guy, 52, of Stroud, looks painfully uncomfortable as he walks into the glitzy room filled with officers dressed in dashing uniforms, flags waving, bagpipes playing, at the OPP awards ceremony held at the Hawk Ridge Golf and Country Club in Orillia Friday.

"I've never been in one room with so many cops," he utters under his breath.

“Today, we recognize your courage and bravery for risking your life to save someone else's life," says OPP Commissioner Vince Hawkes to a room filled with civilians and police officers who are also receiving awards.

But there is no smile on Guy's troubled face as he nervously walks to the front to receive his award for saving two friends from the icy waters of Georgian Bay. A third friend, Brent Fisher, 48, of Innisfil, drowned, despite Guy's efforts.

Later, over coffee, he tries to talk about that dreadful night, but suddenly, he chokes and falls silent as his eyes well up with tears. In an instant, the memory of how he was arrested for trying to save his friends comes flooding back.

It was Feb. 6, 2016 when Guy and his three buddies finished a great day at the fishing hut off Victoria Harbour and headed home, pairing up on two snowmobiles.

Guy rode as a passenger behind Fisher because he had been drinking. It is their mantra never to drink and ride. Just ahead of them friends Mike Rimmer, 57, of Alliston and Brad Jakubiak, 57, of Coldwater slowed to get over a pressure crack. In an instant, down they went, their machine plummeting to the bottom as the icy water shot like electric currents through their bodies.

Fisher who wore a floater suit, jumped off his machine and reached out to the two men, but down he went.

Now all three men are hysterical, thrashing, yelling, dying, in the frigid water, darkness falling upon them as Guy races to do the impossible.

Even today Jakubiak and Rimmer remember Guy's strong voice calling out to him, "Calm down, breathe, stay flat, you're OK, I'm coming!"

With the icy water seeping around him, Guy lay on his belly on the cracking ice, tied a small red cooler pack to the end of the rope and threw. Five times he missed, then Jakubiak grabbed hold, his fingers numb, barely enough strength to hold on, as Guy pulled him in. Beside him Rimmer has managed to crawl onto firm ice, but he's too frozen and numb to move. Ice is crystallizing on his beard and clothing. He could die soon, so Guy drags Rimmer onto the snow machine, starts the engine and races for shore.

"Sure, I had been drinking," he says now, "but I wasn't going to sit there and watch my friends die."

He drops Rimmer off on shore, shouts for help, then races back out to get his other two buddies. In the darkness Jakubiak began stumbling on his numbed legs, his toes already going black, and is picked up by two other heroes in an airboat.

Fisher is still in the water, his pleas for help weaker and weaker but now the night is black, Guy can't find him!

Feeling helpless, a gut-wrenching panic growing inside, Guy races for shore again for more help. He can see the blue and red lights flashing on shore - help is there.

Suddenly, two police officers grab him by each arm and tell him he's being arrested for drunk driving. Guy struggles, he stammers, he yells, he points out to the darkness. "My friends are out there!" But the officers wrestle him to the ground, cuff his hands behind his back and put him in the back of the cruiser.

"I was living my own nightmare," he says now. "This was supposed to be a rescue operation, not a takedown."

He was brought to the Midland police station, finger printed, and held in a cell.

"I pretty much knew by then my friend was dead," he says. By the next morning, the police release was out and Guy's name was plastered in the newspapers, radio and over the Internet.

Even now, a quick search on Google shows dozens of hits from that damning police release:

"Ross Guy ,age 50, of Innisfil has been charged with Driving While Ability Impaired contrary to the Criminal Code of Canada. The accused is due in court"¦"

"It haunts me," says Guy. "Like a black cloud following me."

Guy never got an apology from police for the misunderstanding, but weeks later, the charges were dropped.

The OPP award helps, a little, perhaps. But Guy doesn't really feel like a hero.

"There are people here who did so much more than I did," he says.

In his turmoil, he doesn't see the man who lay on the dangerous cracking ice, calling to his friends, reassuring them, coaxing them in, racing to shore to save them.

Instead, in some dark place in his mind, he sometimes blames himself for not being fast enough, strong enough, super human enough, to save his buddy.

But if Guy isn't proud of himself, so many others are.

"He saved my life," there is no doubt about that," says Jakubiak, whose feet later turned black from frostbite and still throb from poor circulation.

"Without him, I would have been walking on stumps today," says Rimmer.

"Ross was devastated by his incident, but he never lets it show," says his employer, John Page, president of Jo Bernt and Associates in Barrie where Guy is a production manager. "He is a dependable, trustworthy man - a leader - and it's great that he is being recognized for his bravery."

Lately, whenever he drives by a shimmering blue lake, Guy thinks he should be out there fishing.

"But it's just not the same without Brent," he says, his voice in a whisper. "I will never get over losing my friend...man I miss that guy."