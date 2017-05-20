The Orillia Farmers' Market may be open year-round, but the Victoria Day weekend always marks the start of a new season, as the vendors return to the outdoors for the summer months.

This year proves to be an even more special year at the downtown market, as it celebrates its 175th season in Orillia.

In the year where Orillia the city celebrates 150 years since incorporation, the market gets to remind its municipal namesake it was here a generation earlier.

“They came from all over the place, from the north, south, east and west,” explained Pat Loewen, market manager for the past five years. In 1842, people arrived by horse and buggy or boat – the market was originally at the waterfront – to find a market for their goods.

The market, for the bulk of its existence, has been at the centre of town, adjacent to where the Orillia Opera House and Orillia Public Library now stand. But those who populated those first markets wouldn't recognize what the Orillia Farmers' Market has become.

“It's totally different,” Loewen said. “They used to have very small booths, they used to sell live chickens.”

Loewen has been at the helm as the market has tried to rebuild after several vendors split from the downtown market and formed the market found at ODAS Park.

Saturday's market had 45 vendors. That number will jump by another 10 as the growing season progresses and more vendors have goods to sell.

“To be a true farmers' market – which the Orillia Farmers' Market is – you have to have 50% of your vend0rs (be) growers of edible foods,” Loewen said. “So, I've been very careful about making sure we have producers as well as craft people.”

One of those craft people is a vendor who has been at the market for nearly half a century. Lillian Stamper celebrates her 46th anniversary selling a variety of knitted crafts on the first Saturday in June.

In 1971, Stamper was freshly separated from her husband. Living back with her mother, and with four children to support, she needed to find a way to make some extra money.

“We came down to a market on a Saturday and I thought, 'maybe I could get in.,'” she recalled. “I talked to Mr. Genelle, who was the market manager. He said no, he didn't want this stuff. He wanted produce. Mrs. Fagen, she said, 'Ernie, don't be so miserable; give her a chance.'”

Stamper was given a three week probation period, and about 36 inches of space for her goods. Almost at the end of her fifth decade, she has about four times that much room.

Stamper has seen ample changes during her time, but what hasn't changed are the patrons of the market who keep coming back week after week.

“I meet people every week that I know. I just had a lady here a minute ago who is in her 90s who comes every Saturday to see me,” Stamper. “It's in my blood, I guess.”

The market has been a tradition in Stamper's family for more than a century. Her grandparents first started at the market in 1903. She is counting the days until her 50th anniversary in 2021.

The market's official 175th anniversary celebration will take place Aug. 22, in conjunction with the second annual Orillia Food Festival.

