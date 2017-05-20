Art Park makes Orillia's oldest park come alive

Orillia's oldest park was full of life Saturday as the city and its arts community commemorated the sesquicentennial.

The Art Park was an afternoon event in partnership with the Orillia parks recreation and culture department and members of the arts district, featuring printmaking, live music and a variety of other artistic pursuits.

The event kicked off at 11 a.m., and by 11:30 a.m., Victoria Park was packed. Haleigh Fox, collection and program supervisor for the city said the day wouldn't have been such a success if not for the team effort both organizations put into planning the event.

“Myself and members from the arts community had planned very early what we wanted to do for this event, because it's Orillia's 150th, as well as Canada's,” she explained. “We wanted to acknowledge that Orillia has a really rich, strong cultural and artistic here. We wanted to celebrate not only that, but our current community and what we will be looking forward to in the future.”

The event showcased local artists as well as the history of the park, opened in 1872, just five years after the city was incorporated. Victoria Park is the oldest public park in the city.

The history in Victoria Park made it an important place to host the Art Park. Many people who visited the event walked under the new entry archway to the park, which features metalwork and lettering from the original entry sign that has been refurbished and re-purposed for the new instillation.

Fox highlighted a couple of reasons why using Victoria Park was important in the eyes of her department, including its central location to the downtown and its place as Orillia's first park and green space.

Victoria Park is also home of Leaping Deer, a 25-year-old sculpture installed on the site of a former town well, gifted to the city in the early 90s and created by one of its most famous artistic natives.

“We have the Elizabeth Wyn Wood sculpture here that was installed for Orillia's 125th anniversary,” Fox explained. “She is part of our cultural heritage, a notable artist from here, same as Carmichael, Schilling and what not.”

Restoration of the sculpture is part of the refurbishments and investments the city has planned for the park in the near future. The new archway was also part of that program.

There are no concrete plans to make the Art Park an annual event yet, but based off the feedback Fox received Saturday, she's hopeful future events can take place.

“It's a great way for us to come together, and be with everyone in one place,” she said.

