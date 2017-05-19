A 31-year-old Orillia man faces a number of drug charges stemming from an early-morning traffic stop.

At 4:30 a.m. Friday, officers from the Orillia OPP street crime unit arrested a man after initiating a traffic stop on Mississaga Street West and finding cocaine.

A short time later, the street crime unit executed a search warrant at a Davey Drive residence with assistance from the Central Region emergency response team and canine unit.

Police said they seized cocaine, heroin, hydromorphone, cash and paraphernalia associated with drug trafficking.

Bradley Colalillo is charged with trafficking cocaine, possession of cocaine for the purpose of trafficking, possession of heroin for the purpose of trafficking, along with three drug-possession charges, driving while suspended and being unlawfully in a dwelling house in connection with the incident.

Colalillo remains in custody, pending a bail hearing.