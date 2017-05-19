Those who stopped at Webers on the way to the cottage Friday afternoon had a chance to meet a baseball legend.

Carlos Delgado, former first baseman for the Toronto Blue Jays and the only player in Major League Baseball history to hit four home runs in one game, while making only four plate appearances, was at the Severn Township landmark on behalf of Heinz ketchup.

As part of the promotion, visitors to Webers could create their own customized Heinz bottle and take a few swings in the batting cage.

Delgado even gave some pointers to a few batters, including nine-year-old Jackson Denne of Washago.