Three Tay Township youth face arson charges after a fire at an area marina earlier this week.

On May 12 at 7 p.m., Southern Georgian Bay OPP officers and Tay firefighters were dispatched to a fire at Duncan's Marina in Port McNicoll.

Following an investigation by the detachment's crime unit, two 12-year-old boys and another 14-year-old male from Tay Township and Midland, respectively, were charged with arson (property damage).

They are scheduled to appear in Midland court June 7.

Anyone with additional information regarding this crime is asked to contact police at (888) 310-1122 or (705) 526-3761.