Midland pays homage to the ukulele this weekend.

Uke Fest takes place at the Midland Cultural Centre with the second annual ukulele festival featuring two concerts, workshops, 'lots of jamming' as well as lunch and dinner.

There's even a ukulele-inspired boat cruise on beautiful Georgian Bay Saturday evening. Headlining the Saturday night concert are the award-winning, ukulele-cello duo of James Hill and Anne Janelle.

For more information, visit ukefest.ca.