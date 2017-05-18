Test drives bring in the big bucks
Kim Bergeron/The Packet & Times The Buick Drive For Your Students event took place at the Jim Wilson Chevrolet Buick GMC on April 8. For every valid test drive, the dealership donated $20 for the Orillia Secondary School band. With a total of 268 test drives taken, $5,360 was raised. The funds were used to help pay for a trip for the band to a national competition.
