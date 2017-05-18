Public consultation wanted

The city hosts a public consultation session Tuesday to allow residents to review and comment on alternatives to Orillia's ward boundaries.

Watson and Associates Economists Ltd., in association with Dr. Robert J. Williams, has been retained by the city to undertake a comprehensive review of its ward boundaries prior to the 2018 municipal election.

The session, which runs from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. at city hall, will provide opportunities to comment on the current ward boundary structure, offer suggestions or new alternatives and consider and provide comments on options presented. A survey will be available during the session and afterwards on the city's website.