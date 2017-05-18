Pavlo to make tour stop in Orillia

Pavlo first picked up a guitar at 10 years old. The first song he learned was Day Tripper by The Beatles. There’s been no looking back since.

For 20 years, the Toronto artist has been wowing crowds with his unique brand of “Mediterranean music,” a mixture of Greek, flamenco, Latin and Baltic sounds, combined with pop sensibilities. He will return to Orillia later this month for a show at St. Paul’s Centre and will soon enter the recording studio to lay down his 14th album.

Even Pavlo is amazed he’s made it to album No. 14.

“I can’t even believe I’m saying that,” he said this week while en route to Kingston for a concert. “When I released my first album, I even had in the liner notes, ‘I hope I can sell enough to make my second album.’”

This next collection has been in the works for six years, he said, cobbling away at it while working on other projects. It will be his first record on which every song will feature lyrics, sung by a variety of contemporary artists, and co-written with an elite group of songwriters, including Canada’s own Dan Hill and Luke McMaster. The album is being produced by Gavin Brown, known for his work with The Tragically Hip and Sarah Harmer.

“Every album is a different experience,” Pavlo said. “I’m known as an instrumental recording artist, but I’ve been writing vocal songs all my life. There have been lots of songs I’ve had in the kitty, and now’s the time.”

That record is expected to be out later this year. Before then, he has a handful of tour dates already announced where he’ll continue his legacy as an entertaining performer and a pre-eminent instrumental guitarist.

That includes the stop in Orillia, a city he’s played a handful of times, including headlining slots at the Orillia Opera House and on the bill at the Mariposa Folk Festival.

He calls his career a beautiful ride, one that began at the cusp of one of the most tumultuous times in the music industry, as new technologies changed the way music was both consumed and purchased. People too often look at the negatives with file sharing, Pavlo said. In many ways, it helped turned his career into what it’s become.

“You go out and make great music and do it with the right intentions, you’ll find your audience,” he said. “In the early 2000s, I started getting requests to play in Asia ... and that’s only because my music was downloaded illegally.

“You can sit there and be pessimistic and be angry people are stealing your music,” he added, “or you can be happy and take advantage of it and be productive with it.”

Pavlo’s passion for his music will be on display May 27 at St. Paul’s Centre. Advance tickets are $35 and available online at thebigevent.ca or in person at Alleycats Music and Art.

The show begins at 8 p.m.

