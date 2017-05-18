Next meeting May 24

On May 24, Colin Wackett will speak to members of the Orillia Prostate Cancer Awareness Group on the origins and history of the Ride For Dad.

The talk will outline the impact of the research, funded by the Huronia Ride, its effect on the daily lives of the men affected by prostate cancer and a look into future prospects for treatments.

Ride For Dad will be held on May 27, departing from the Orillia legion and parading along Mississaga Street at 10 a.m.

For the meeting, doors open 6 p.m., speaker at 7 p.m.

There is no admission charge, and the event is open to the public.

Light refreshments will be served.

For more information, call 705-325-7874.