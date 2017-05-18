Darrin Davis has recently been appointed to the position of readers’ adviser at the Orillia Public Library.

Davis will lead a free songwriting circle on the last Thursday of every month at 6 p.m. in the library’s Fireplace room beginning May 25.

The program is open to library-card-carrying adults of all skill levels, at any stage in their songwriting journey.

For the past two decades, Davis has been a nationally charting singer/songwriter, touring musician, photographer and painter. Three years ago, he also became a certified creativity coach, completing his training and practicum under Dr. Eric Maisel, the San Francisco-based psychologist who invented the field of creativity coaching in the early 1970s.

Since then, Davis has had the pleasure of working with dozens of aspiring songwriters, young and old.

Call the library at 705-325-2338, ext. 201, or email info@orilliapubliclibary.ca for more information or to register.