Casino Rama donates $15K for golf classic

Casino Rama Resort has donated $15,000 towards the OSMH Foundation's 20th Annual Hawk Ridge Hospital Classic. The funds will support surgical services at the hospital.

"As members of the community, we understand the importance of having access to quality health care close to home," said John Drake, president and CEO of Casino Rama Resort. "We are proud to partner with the Orillia Soldiers' Memorial Foundation in their ongoing efforts to support local patients and their families."

The 20th annual Hawk Ridge Hospital Classic is happening June 7 at Hawk Ridge Golf and Country Club. After overwhelming support tickets are sold out, however there is still an opportunity to attend the celebratory evening reception. All funds from the tournament will go towards the purchase of nine anesthetic gas machines, which come with a price tag of $70,000 each.

"The hospital's current fleet of anesthetic machines are more than 12 years old," said Nicole McCahon, executive director, OSMH Foundation. "Support from community partners like Casino Rama Resort will make all the difference in securing the necessary equipment for our patients."

If you would like to purchase an evening reception ticket for the golf tournament, or support surgical services at the hospital, call the foundation office today at 705-325-6464 or email found@osmh.on.ca.