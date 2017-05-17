T’Birds host home opener
Twin Lakes student Jackson Woodhouse fails to make contact with a strike three pitch during the first inning of Monday's game.
Twin Lakes Secondary School made history this spring by fielding the school's first boys' baseball team. The T'Birds had their home opener earlier this week when Georgian Bay District Secondary School visited the Gander Ross diamond for a McKinnell Park matinee. The visitors romped to a 10-0 victory as Twin Lakes' record fell to 0-3 on the young season.
Photo by Patrick Bales/The Packet & Times