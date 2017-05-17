Stallions celebrating 25th season

This year marks the 25th season for the Huronia Stallions football program.

The Stallions have become a community institution in Simcoe County and now have several players in the system who are the children of alumni.

Last season, the Stallions varsity team finished with a 4-4 record and just missed the playoffs for the first time since joining the Ontario Football Conference (OFC) in 2011.

The varsity squad was playing inspired football at the end of the season and would have been a dangerous opponent in the playoffs if they had qualified.

The Stallions junior varsity team finished with a 7-1 record in 2016 and represented the Northern Conference in the OFC championship game.

The graduates of the junior varsity team are pushing the varsity incumbents making training camp spirited and competitive as per usual.

Examples include Justin Janicki, Joshua Carr, Destin Pearson, Chad Beatty and Owen Macleod.

At the quarterback position, junior varsity graduate Justin Winn is working hard to push veteran Brandon Hryncek.

At the varsity level, defensive back Jack Malo has impressed so far while offensive linemen Dylan Hart and defensive back Christian Hutter-Coppin are providing veteran leadership.

Hutter-Coppin returns from an impressive debut last fall with Wilfrid Laurier University’s varsity team.

At the junior varsity level, linebackers Gavin Wallin and Clayton Mrazak alongside defensive back Julian DiSabatino are having strong training camps and are filling leadership roles.

The junior varsity offence is a young group, which is being led by linemen Brady Smith and looks to feature rookie running back Matthew Koufis, who has demonstrated quick feet and good decision making.

Former bantam player Eric Schon has also impressed so far at the junior varsity level.

The Stallions begin their 25th season with a Friday night lights game at the Barrie Community Sports Complex in Midhurst at 8 p.m. on Friday, May 26 against the Vaughan Rebels.

The junior varsity and bantam squads also kick off their season at the sports complex on Sunday, May 28 against Vaugahn with 4:30 pm (junior varsity) and 1:30 pm (bantam) start times.

Huronia Stallions 2016 Award Winners

Varsity

MVP: Devon McGuirk

Best Defensive Player: Dotun Atekepe

Top Lineman: Zachariah Willems

Top Rookie: Charlie Doering

Pride Award: Connor Paquette

Most Improved Player: Brendon Hyrncek, Tyler Maher

Best Special Teams Player: Devon McGuirk

Clarke Memorial Scholarship: Dotun Aketepe

Junior Varsity

MVP: Justin Janicki

Best Defensive Player: Owen Macleod

Top Lineman: Joshua Carr

Top Rookie: Destin Pearson

Pride Award: Chad Beatty, Julian Di Sabatino and Michael Cassano

Best Special Teams Player: Michael Tomczyk

Most Improved Player: Wes Binnie

Jason Romisher is the media and recruiting co-ordinator for the Huronia Stallions.