Sixth route needed to improve transit

Back in December, when city councillors were deliberating the creation of a transit rider working group that would involve councillors riding city buses, Coun. Ted Emond likened the exercise to a "political sham." He said he was quite able, for example, to sit on the committee of adjustment without ever personally experiencing the process of obtaining a zoning bylaw amendment and could understand "what homelessness is like" without living on the street for three days.

His little monologue reeked of arrogance and was rife with smugness; it was a little like a person who dreams of becoming a mechanic all the while refusing to get his hands dirty.

Fast forward a few months, long after Emond and fellow councillors Sarah Valiquette-Thompson, Mason Ainsworth and Robert Kloostra experienced the travails of Orillia's municipal bus system, to when the working group tabled their report to council Monday night.

The report chronicled the experience and laid out recommendations for improvement. Valiquette-Thompson said riding the buses with her toddler in tow was an eye-opener. It revealed, she said, that, overall, the transit system is working well, but the route servicing growing west Orillia is not adequate. "We've definitely identified that the riders in west Orillia are extremely irritable, frustrated (and) upset."

The problem with this route was identified by Ainsworth during the city's budget deliberations last year, but he could not get council support to fund a sixth route - a decision that has proven regrettable. "I almost wish I did this exercise prior to voting (at budget) because we need that (route). It is so necessary," Valiquette-Thompson said.

Most transit riders would agree and would be happy to hear that such a route could be added in the fall if council green-lights money for the initiative during pre-budget deliberations later this year. "...After going through the exercise, working with my co-councillors, we kind of all realized the core of Orillia is serviced somewhat satisfactory, if not better," said Valiquette-Thompson. "We really should be focusing more efforts out in west Orillia."

Ironically, however, a new route is not one of the recommendations in the working group's report. Instead, the group made a pitch for small improvements such as better bus shelters in the west end in addition to garbage, recycling and cigarette receptacles at key bus stops across the city.

While it's a head-scratcher that the working group did not advocate for a sixth route, it seems almost a foregone conclusion that one will be supported during upcoming budget deliberations. In the end, that's what is needed most to help improve the city's transit system.

So, one could certainly question the timing of the exercise - Valiquette-Thompson is correct in asserting it would have made sense for the working group to do their work prior to budget deliberations -- but it's hard to question the process and the results. It's an excellent reminder that councillors should welcome the opportunity to get out from behind the council table and outside their comfort zone to get a taste of what real people -- taxpayers -- are experiencing. They owe us at least that much.

