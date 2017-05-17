Rec centre construction hits a snag

Foundation work for the Orillia Recreation Facility hit a snag late last week.

On Friday, workers were forced to remove concrete footings recently constructed as part of the facility's foundation.

Ray Merkley, director of parks, recreation and culture called the incident a "small construction blip."

"There is an independent consultant who monitors the construction process as it goes," Merkley explained. "At one point, they felt that soils underneath the footings weren't what they should be for the bearing capacity of the building, so they suggested some additional testing."

That additional testing proved the consultant right. The soil wasn't meeting the specs the building at 255 West St. S. was designed to, and the decision was made to start over. More compacted materials were put into the soil to strengthen it and the replacement of the footings began by Monday.

Other options were looked at, but the "quickest, easiest and best approach" was to get rid of what had been done and start fresh.

"There shouldn't be any -- for lack of better term -- soft soil," Merkley said. Unless that base is firm, and even, there could be issues down the line. "You wouldn't want some part of the building to settle different than another part of the building. You want as firm a base across the entire building footprint as you can."

After the weekend work, most of the footings that were removed are back in place. The replacement accounts for approximately less than 5% of the total footings needed on site, and will not change the anticipated opening date of summer 2018 for the facility.

It also shouldn't impact the budget for the project.

"It's (the contractor's) responsibility that the footings will hold the building," Merkley said. "That's our position. As with any contract, he can come back and say 'well, this is an unexpected condition,' but at this point we feel it's his responsibility to fix the problem."

The independent contractor is on site daily, Merkley said, so that if something goes wrong with the project - such as last week's incident - it can be corrected in the most timely and cost-efficient manner.

A groundbreaking ceremony for the project was held last September. It has a budget of $53 million.

