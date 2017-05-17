Susan Lang expects a busy year when it comes to Orillia's waterfront.

The Orillia District Chamber of Commerce manager said the Port of Orillia should welcome a large contingent of boaters from both the region and further afield this summer as both Canada and the city celebrate significant anniversaries.

"We expect to see some big American boats," Lang said, adding that while American visitors have represented about 2% of total boat traffic in years past, the number could rise significantly this year since there's no charge for boaters looking to travel through the lock systems of the Trent-Severn and Rideau Canal waterways.

While the port officially opened last week, traffic has been light so far as is par for the course during shoulder seasons.

"We just got the power and water on yesterday (Tuesday)," she said. "But we have had boaters coming into register for Christmas in June and Canada Day."

The annual homage to Dec. 25 has proven to be a bona fide hit since first being introduced nearly 30 years ago as a means to create heavier traffic during slower times.

"It started out very small and it has grown to become very popular," Lang said, adding that nowadays hundreds arrive at the docks to check out the festively decorated boats with this year's offering hitting high gear on June 24. "It's a great marketing tool."

As well, the official opening of the new Port of Orillia building will be held later this spring. The new facility replaces the original building that was destroyed by arson in 2014.

"This year, we're also expecting increased business because people will be curious about the new building."

On average, Lang said the port records about 6,000 boat nights and could exceed that figure this year given events and offerings connected to Canada's and Orillia's sesquicentennial celebrations.

Added Lang: "We're expecting a very good year."

