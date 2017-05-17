The Patrick Fogarty Catholic Secondary School girls' field lacrosse team wrapped up their dominant regular season Tuesday with three more wins and will enter next week's provincial championship as the No. 1 seed as they look to win their second straight Ontario Federation of School Athletic Association (OFSAA) crown.

With their three wins at the tournament in Keswick, the Flames sport a perfect 15-0 record. In those games, Fogarty has tallied 145 goals while allowing just 16 goals against.

"One of the kids put it in perspective and it's pretty shocking," said Curtis Columbus, who coaches the squad alongside Pat Morris. "She stated we scored more goals in our first game of the year than every team scored against us all season. It's been quite an amazing run."

The Flames opened Tuesday's tournament with a dominant 11-0 triumph over a school from Aurora. In the first two minutes of the contest, Fogarty shooters hit the opposing goalie five times and the Flames, despite controlling the play, grew frustrated. "(Morris) called a time out, got them together, and calmed them down," said Columbus. "He just told them to smarten up and they quickly put it together and went out and controlled the rest of the game."

In game two, after a missed assignment handed Christ the King Catholic School of Georgetown an easy goal and cut the Flames' lead to 2-1, Fogarty took over the game and rolled to a 12-1 decision. "Once the girls start clicking, they are so good on loose balls, they check the other team so well at midfield and are so smooth on transition... they are relentless," said Columbus. "And that is a key with the amount of ability we have on this team. We want to constantly apply pressure and force turnovers."

That recipe proved successful in the tournament's title game against rival Orillia Secondary School. In a game that was tight early on, Fogarty broke away midway through the first half and scored a comfortable 8-1 decision over the Nighthawks.

That victory - their second straight over OSS - brings the season to a close for the Nighthawks, who won a silver medal at last year's OFSAA tournament. It was also the last game to be coached by long-time local teacher Terry Bullen, who is retiring after this school year.

"We all knew it was his last game, so both teams gathered together after the game for a group photo and to congratulate Terry," said Columbus, who had high praise for Bullen, who was inducted into Orillia's Sports Hall of Fame last month. "The number of athletes he's touched over the years is incredible. The degree to which he volunteers is amazing and he does it for all the right reasons. It's truly admirable and he's someone I look up to."

But now, it's time to look ahead to the provincial championships, slated for next Wednesday and Thursday in Whitby. Columbus said the team is excited about the opportunity to bring a provincial title back to Orillia.

"At the start of the season, our goal was to defend that championship and we've done everything to this point to set ourselves up to do that," said Columbus. "We've set the bar really high."

And while there is ample reason to be confident, Columbus said the team is "guarded" heading into OFSAA. "As exciting as this moment is, the goal has always been to be in that final game," he said. "We know the job's not finished yet. Our goal is to get into that championship game so we have an opportunity to take care of business. It's going to be exciting."

He said he and Morris have taken pains to keep the season's success in perspective. "We make a point of always pointing out ways to improve," said Columbus. "There are things we haven't done perfectly "¦ We are constantly saying 'Good job, but' and pointing out areas for improvement. These girls are incredibly special. They know what they're doing, they know how to succeed and they're willing to sacrifice to reach their goals."

david.dawson@sunmedia.ca

Twitter.com/davedawson67