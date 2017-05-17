Passports on sale for home tour

CFUW Orillia is pleased to announce that passports for the Annual Homes Tour and Tea, to be held on June 4 from 12 p.m. to 5 p.m., are on sale.

In keeping with the continuing theme, Opening Doors to Learning, this event raises funds for post-secondary education for Orillia students. In June 2016, 37 scholarships were awarded to young women who were planning to continue their education at the college or university level in the fall of 2016.

In this sesquicentennial year for Orillia and Canada, the homes being showcased will reflect both the past and the present. Two homes in Orillia, two in Severn, and one in Oro-Medonte will be showcased. As well as touring the five homes, there will also be traditional tea served at the historic Fern Resort. Tea will be served from 1 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. and is included in the $25 cost of the passport.

Tickets are still only $25 and can be purchased from any one of these local businesses:

Beauty Supply Outlet, Westridge Mall

Laclie Guardian Pharmacy, 400 Laclie St.

The Kitchen Shop or Mariposa Market Seasons Shop on Mississaga St. E.

Simply Special Originals in Washago

Streets Flower Shop, 242 Coldwater Rd.W.

Thimbles and Things, 1281 Brodie Dr.

Another popular fundraiser put on by the CFUW is the scholarship raffle. Tickets are available to support the cause, with the following prizes up for grabs: a framed painting by Kelley Hampel, a framed painting by Marlene Bulas, the Leacock Museum Book Lover's Special (tea for six+ Books), Bayview Wildwood Resort one night stay with breakfast, a Home Hardware Building Centre gift certificate, two down-filled custom pillows and a one hour consultation from Signature Interiors and restaurant gift certificates for Kelsey's and Theo's.

Raffle tickets are $2 or three for $5. They are available for sale at the farmers' market (at the library) on May 20 and at the farmers' market (at ODAS Park) on May 20.

For further information call Roline at 705-327-0327 or email george.roline@rogers.com.