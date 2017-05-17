Open house at museum

Orillia and area families are being invited Friday to attend Police Week at the OPP Museum on 777 Memorial Ave. Volunteers will set up booths, between 10:30 a.m. and 2:30 p.m., with interactive activities, such as making buttons or trying on uniforms, as kids and family members go through various memoribilia at the museum. During the day Const. Martin Hill, community safety officer for Orillia, will be present at the museum from 11 a.m. until noon. All children visiting the OPP Museum on the day will be eligible for a prize draw.