OMB changes could streamline process

Orillia officials are taking a wait-and-see approach when it comes to Ontario Municipal Board (OMB) changes.

"It's a little early to really answer that question," said Ian Sugden, the city's development services director, responding to a query about what the province's announcement this week -- that it would greatly reduce the OMB's authority on planning matters -- will mean in the long run.

"Overall, it looks like the province is streamlining the whole planning appeal process."

In its current incarnation, the OMB is an independent adjudicative body that conducts hearings and makes decisions on planning and development matters, usually relating to zoning bylaws and subdivision plans.

But Municipal Affairs Minister Bill Mauro said there are plans to introduce legislation later this month to replace it with the Local Planning Appeal Tribunal.

"If our reforms pass, there would be fewer and shorter hearings and a more efficient decision-making process, and there would be more deference to local land-use planning decisions, and there would be a more level planning field for residents wanting to participate," Mauro said.

Sugden said municipalities would likely support any moves to abbreviate the process.

"It looks like they're trying to make it less costly and time consuming for both sides," he said.

One of the issues identified by the province last year when it announced the possible changes to the OMB referred to complaints that too many matters were being appealed.

The new tribunal would only make decisions on whether or not a municipality has followed its official land-use plans and if it hasn't, the issue would be sent back to the municipality for reconsideration.

Only if its council fails to come to a decision or doesn't follow the planning process a second time would a full hearing be held, with the tribunal making a final decision.

That should mean fewer municipal decisions can be overturned than under the current process, in which each dispute is treated as if it were new, disregarding the decision the local government has made.

But Ray Duhamel of Jones Consulting Group, a Barrie land use planning firm, isn't so sure this is a better method.

"I thought they were trying to shorten the process," he said. "You've got to get a hearing date, hear it, get a written decision, send it back to council, get council's decision, who sends it back to the board, schedule another hearing, to make a decision again."

Sugden, who noted Orillia has some years without an OMB appeal and others with one or two brought forward, also wondered how the province plans to deal with appeals already in the system.

-- With files from Canadian Press