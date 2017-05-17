LETTER: Lack of compassion concerning

Re: "Cannot accept social welfare," letter to the editor, May 12

Tim Jackson is to be commended for his work ethic, as he describes it.

But when was he paying for his university education? It is difficult for me to see how a student today could finance university with the few low-paying summer jobs that are available.

University courses were very affordable during the '80s, but they are very expensive today.

I am surprised that someone who has five years of university doesn't need to read or expand his knowledge and who can be so dogmatic that he knows this program has no positive results.

What is wrong with exploring the results of this type of program? Ah. but that would need a person with an open mind willing to explore the issue. And a person with five years of university is unwilling to do that? Were these online courses that he took from Trump U?

I do not understand such a lack of compassion for the poor. Can he not visualize all of the kinds of occasions that can cause a person to be in dire straits -- from illness, abuse, accidents, abandonment, and the greed of insensitive employers -- as well as a myriad of other circumstances.

He does not need to explore a book to express his opinions. For that matter, neither does an illiterate.

Learning can be a lifetime experience if we choose it to be. Evidently he does not want it to be and he publishes that fact.

M. Brown

Orillia