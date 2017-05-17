LETTER: Do your ducks need cleaning?

I'm confused! Twice a week I get calls from someone offering to clean my ducks, but it is difficult to get details about their services. We don't personally own any ducks, but we sometimes see a couple of mallards hanging about in the drainage ditch behind our place. A few days ago the male was quietly watching the female while she was energetically grubbing about in the mucky water. She could well have needed a good cleaning after that but I didn't really feel it was my responsibility. Anyway, the last time the duck people called, I did ask if they cleaned mallards, but couldn't get a straight answer. I happen to think wood ducks are fantastic and, although I have never seen a dirty one, I asked the guy if they cleaned wood ducks. I thought I was getting somewhere when he answered quite forcefully that they didn't clean wood ducks, so I followed up with a question about pintails. At that point the call went down so I am still not much wiser.

Then there are the people who call just as often about the problem with my windows. By this time of year our windows are a bit murky, but we live in a condo and the condo management arranges spring window cleaning for everyone. However, as I think it might be good to have a backup, I try to get more information from the windows people. For example, I like to know where companies I deal with are located. It is difficult to get a straight answer from the windows callers, who are just as evasive as the duck people. The last one, who happened to be a woman with an Indian accent, seemed puzzled by the question but eventually answered "Canada."

That was reassuring, as it wouldn't seem very efficient to lug a squeegee and a bucket of water from even further away than Tofino or Twillingate.

Alec Adams

Orillia