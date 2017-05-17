Keep quiet

Safe Quiet Lakes is launching its annual awareness and safety campaign at the Port Carling locks Saturday morning.

Boaters are invited to meet with the OPP and Safe Quiet Lakes representatives from 10 a.m. until noon to get a preseason boat safety inspection and advice on respectful boating operation.

In addition to critical reminders about respect, safety and the risks on the water, the campaign is also highlighting the growing issue of excessive noise and wakes created by some powerboats and uninformed operators.

The joint campaign will focus on reminding boaters that it is not only against the law to operate a boat without a muffler on the Muskoka Lakes, it is also inconsistent with "the culture of the lakes" while excessive wakes can prove dangerous while also leading to environmental and property damage.

For more information or to get involved visit safequiet.ca.