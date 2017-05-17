Orillia's city-owned utility could be a lot smaller by Canada Day.

At the Orillia Power shareholders' meeting Monday night, board chair Greg Gee told councillors the Ontario Energy Board (OEB) hearing into the sale of the Orillia Power Distribution Corporation (OPCD) to Hydro One is expected to reach a decision in the next 35-40 days.

It's news that may come as a shock to those who expected the OEB to weigh the merits of the merger through an oral hearing. Rather, all arguments for and against the sale to Hydro One have been made through written submissions.

The request for a hearing in writing came from the City of Orillia, in a response to one of the interveners, who desired an oral hearing.

Hydro One's argument in chief was submitted to the board April 7; the City of Orillia submitted its argument the same day. Four interveners also submitted arguments in the case, including three provincial special interests groups. Only one of the interveners, Frank Kehoe, had a direct connection to either Orillia or Orillia Power.

The intervener documents were submitted April 21, alongside a staff report from the OEB on the application. Some cases require such research from full-time staff of the OEB to provide expert background on the application and its merits (or lack thereof). The staff reports in these cases are similar to the ones municipal councils use to make their decisions, with opinions that may or may not be followed.

The OEB staff submission supported the sale of OPDC to Hydro One.

"The evidence provided by the applicants reasonably demonstrates that the proposed acquisition of Orillia Power by Hydro One meets the no harm test," the staff report stated.

The no harm test is part of the OEB's handbook on utility consolidation. It primarily looks to ensure the statutory objectives of the OEB are still attainable in the event of a merger. More specifically, the no harm test deals with the "impacts of the proposed transaction on price and quality of service to customers, and the cost effectiveness, economic efficiency and financial viability of the electricity distribution sector," the OEB handbook states.

The deal between the city and Hydro One calls for a 1% reduction in the base distribution delivery rate for all ratepayers in the first five years of Hydro One operating the power lines. In the next five years, the annual increase is dictated to be less than inflation. During that time, the rate referral debasing period will also be extended, providing extra certainty to the ratepayers during the first decade under Hydro One.

Such mechanisms aren't in place beyond the 11th year of the deal; however an earning sharing mechanism (ESM) has been proposed to provide some relief to the Orillia customers. The merger of OPCD and Hydro One is predicted to provide a number of efficiencies -- nearly $4 million in annual operating savings and approximately $600,000 in capital costs -- money that isn't exclusively going to line the pockets of the utility. The ESM proposed by Hydro One is worth $3.4 million.

"Hydro One's ESM not only protects ratepayers but guarantees OPDC's ratepayers a sharing of the benefits of consolidation by transferring all the risks of achieving the forecast savings to Hydro One," Hydro One's argument in chief stated. "This means that, no matter what, ratepayers will receive $3.4 million, a substantial amount of money."

The City of Orillia agreed.

"The evidence in the application demonstrates that the transaction has no adverse impact on the price, adequacy, reliability and quality of electricity service of Orillia Power or Hydro One," wrote Mark Rodger, counsel for the city, in his argument. "The transaction eliminates the duplication of effort between Hydro One and Orillia Power and results in a single electricity service provider for the Orillia area, the northeastern portion of Simcoe County. This will ultimately create downward pressure on cost structures across both Hydro One and OPDC service areas."

In 2015, the city announced Hydro One wished to build an advanced technological hub in the Horne Business Park, lauded as a once-in-a-generation opportunity. But before Hydro One would put shovels in the ground, it had to own the distribution rights for power in Orillia.

The two sides finalized an agreement in August, whereby Hydro One purchased the shares of OPDC from the sole shareholder - the city - for $26.35 million in cash and the assumption of nearly $15 million in short- and long-term debt. City council later approved the deal by a 6-3 margin.

According to Kehoe, it wasn't city council's decision to make.

"The appellant is totally dismayed that the Orillia city council, by a small majority vote, have chosen to sell the Orillia electrical consumers' proudest asset without the approval of their own electorate which is illegal without an amended referendum," Kehoe argued through his lawyer, Stanley Makuch.

Initially, Kehoe was not the intervener in this case. Rather, the appeal group was made up of the last elected members of the former Orillia Water Light and Power Commission (OWLPC), an oversight group that was disbanded in 2000 due to changes to Ontario law that required distributors to reconstitute as corporations.

OWLPC was an elected commission created in 1913, and at the time a bylaw was passed that ensured any transfer of ownership of the utility had to be approved not by the members of council but through a plebiscite. Not only did that not happen in 2000, when Orillia Power was created, but it also needed to happen now, if the deal with Hydro One was to go forward, Kehoe has argued.

Both the city and Hydro One had no problem with Kehoe being an intervener, but took issue with the commission as an intervener.

"Orillia submits it would be confusing to the general public, misleading, and a falsehood to approve intervenor status to an entity, the commission, which no longer exists and which has not existed for some 16 years," Rodger wrote.

It was also in Rodger's reply where the city requested the OEB not conduct an oral hearing, as had been requested by Kehoe. Hydro One also sought to have the hearing held through written submissions.

The board sided with the city and Hydro One in both instances.

Closing arguments from Hydro One were submitted May 5.

For more information and a library of documents relating to the application, visit oeb.ca/node/1012.

