Have your say on ward boundaries

In preparation for the 2018 municipal election, the City of Orillia is currently in the process of conducting a ward boundary review and is looking to residents and property owners for their input.

As the City of Orillia's deputy clerk, I would like to take this opportunity to explain what a ward boundary review is and why it is an important process to you.

A ward boundary review is conducted to assess whether the existing wards provide effective and equitable political representation for the residents of Orillia and, if not, to propose alternatives for consideration.

Ward boundaries should be able to accommodate some growth and population trends, and should be roughly equal in population. There may be some variation to account for population density. The boundaries should be straight-forward, easy to identify and can include natural and man-made features of the city.

Generally, a ward boundary review is recommended if the population changes by more than 10% since the boundaries were set. The present boundaries were set as part of an amalgamation, or the population of at least one of the wards varies by more than 25% from the average. In the city's case, the population has grown 27% since the present boundaries were established. Any ward boundary changes must be in place by Jan. 1, 2018, to be in effect for the 2018 municipal election.

To complete an independent, comprehensive review, the city has retained the consulting firm of Watson and Associates Economists, in conjunction with Dr. Robert Williams. They have been evaluating the suitability of the present wards and developing alternative designs based on criteria such as representation by population, electoral trends, communities of interest and geographical features.

As part of this review process, we are asking Orillians to provide their feedback at a public consultation session on May 23. Residents will have the opportunity to have their say and comment on the current ward boundary structure and any options for alternatives presented.

The public consultation session will be held from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. in the Tudhope-McIntyre Boardroom at the Orillia City Centre.

At the session, those in attendance will be provided with a survey which may be completed that evening or returned to the city clerk's office. Those who are unable to attend the public consultation will have the opportunity to provide feedback through an online survey at orillia.ca/wardreview.

Surveys must be submitted by June 6 in order to be considered as part of the final report presented to council in June. At that time, council will have the opportunity to review public feedback, discuss the options presented and to make changes to Orillia's ward boundaries.

Don't miss your opportunity to have your say on the current ward boundary structure. Your opinion matters, so plan to attend the session on May 23.

For more information about the current ward system and the ward boundary review process, please visit the city's website at orillia.ca/wardreview.

Janet Nyhof is the deputy clerk for the City of Orillia.