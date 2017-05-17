Five charged after raid

Five Orillia residents face serious drug charges following a raid near the downtown core Tuesday evening.

At about 7:35 p.m., Orillia OPP officers along with members of the city's and Bracebridge's community street crime unit as well as region's canine and emergency response teams executed a search warrant at a residence on Matchedash Street South.

Police seized an unspecified quantity of cocaine and marijuana as well as paraphernalia associated with drug trafficking and a number of prohibited weapons, which they didn't identify.

As a result of the investigation, five local residents face a slew of charges.

Nicholas Coniglio, 40, Christopher Daley, 46, John Greer Jr., 35, John Greer Sr., 54, and Elaine Wood, 44, are each charged with possession for the purpose of trafficking cocaine, two drug possession charges and possession of a prohibited weapon, which police did not identify.

Coniglio is also charged with trafficking cocaine and obstructing a peace officer.

All five are slated to appear in Orillia court June 13.