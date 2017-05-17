Dust off your old costume for comic-con

You know what's fun about events like Orillia Comic-Con? Costumes.

I've never been to one, but I have seen the pictures and some people can pull off dressing up as a comic book character very well.

More than 100 people have registered for the cosplay contest happening at the Orillia Comic-Con Sunday at the Barnfield Point Recreation Centre, about a quarter of those are from the Orillia area. There are still three days for people to register. Go to orilliacomiccon.com for details.

There are over 140 vendors, artists and guests taking part. I went over what I thought you might enjoy about the comic-con last week. This week I found out Darth Vader and Stormtroopers of the 501st Legion, and the Rebel Legion Canadian Base are coming. These two groups are a big attraction at other comic conventions, and both have approval of Lucasfilm.

Here's the thing about comic conventions. First, the movement has been very good at creating short-form terms that have entered mainstream. Comic book convention becomes comic-con, comic book costume player becomes cosplay, etc.

Comic-cons attract a lot of people, many of whom travel, sometimes great distances, to attend. Comic-cons appear to be quite entertaining. I'm getting more enthusiastic about the Orillia Comic-Con the more I find out about it.

The comic-con opens at 10 a.m. and the fun stuff happens until 6 p.m. General admission is $20, with various levels of upgrades. You can get tickets at orilliacomiccon.com or at Dr. Comics downtown.

Art in the park

An Orillia 150 event happens Saturday in Victoria Park. More than two dozen artists and organizations will set up shop in the park similar to the artisan's village at Mariposa Folk Festival.

There will be music, too. Alex starts the day at 11 a.m. followed by Winnie Brave, Grady Kelneck and Sol City Jazz. This will kind of like Starry Night meets Culture Days, except it will be in the bright sunshine on grass.

If you go, the farmers' market has its outdoor venture this year too. You can do both since the park and the market square are only two blocks apart. Scope out parking beforehand because there's limited parking around the park. You can find out more by visiting orillia.ca/en/visitorillia/city-initiatives.asp#ArtPark.

Help wanted

The City of Orillia has begun the search for someone to join the new ad hoc public art committee. The public art policy was updated several weeks ago and the committee is drafting criteria about how the city selects art to be acquired for new projects. Also part of the job is creating the rules for a permanent arts committee.

The other members of the committee are a councilor, and representatives from the Orillia Museum of Art and History, the Orillia District Arts Council, and the downtown management board.

You can get a committees and boards application form at orillia.ca/boardscommittees. Preferred are those with an arts background, which doesn't necessarily mean visual arts. The deadline is noon May 23.

Music and art

On Monday night a painting of Orillia as it might have looked before settlement began in earnest was presented to the city at the council meeting. Laura Carter's Adrift in Time is a watercolour panorama as seen from some point beyond the yet-to-be-built break wall of the yet-to-be port. It's a great painting, like all of Laura's work.

You can own a limited edition, signed Giclee print ($100), or a poster ($50) that also commemorates the Orillia Vocal Ensemble's June 4 concert at St. Paul's Centre. To get one, email art@orilliavocalensemble.com or call 705-327-3105.

The 3 p.m. concert, Canadian Choral Panorama, will have over 100 voices, and Roy Menagh has the Emperor Quartet coming to back up the singers. The quartet is also arranging all the music for more than 25 songs on the menu. The Orillia Music Centre has 30 of their students joining the choir and Roy has been scouting for additional voices for months. Liz Anderson and Angie Nussey are also performing in the concert. Not all the tunes will be sung in the Orillia concert or we'd be there until Monday, a different program will be performed in Gravenhurst June 3.

As always, revenue from the OVE concerts (get tickets at the Opera House box office) and from sales of the prints, goes to a charitable group. The Child Advocacy Centre of Simcoe/Muskoka is the beneficiaries this time.

Rants! Raves!! Info? Write John at watchthisproductions@encode.com.

Swartz's Shorts